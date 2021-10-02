By Associated PressToday at 3:49 a.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 3:49 a.m. EDTShare this storyDUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An Abu Dhabi air ambulance flown by the emirate’s police crashed Saturday, killing four people.The Abu Dhabi police gave no details on the location or cause of the crash. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightPolice said the dead included two pilots, a civilian doctor and a nurse.Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...