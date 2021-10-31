The driver of the car and his companion initially fled during the police control but were later detained and the van was confiscated, dpa reported.
Last week, police found found an Iraqi man dead inside a small truck near the Polish border in a suspected people-smuggling effort gone wrong.
Police found the body after officers spotted about 30 people getting out of the truck, also near Goerlitz. The 42-year-old driver of the vehicle is being sought.
Authorities in Germany have registered an increase in people illegally entering from Poland in recent weeks. On some days, officers have picked up several hundred people a day.
Many of those picked up by police are Iraqis and Syrians who flew to Belarus and then crossed into Poland before traveling west to Germany in the hope of claiming asylum there.
In October alone, almost 5,000 people were stopped while crossing the border from Poland into Germany, dpa reported.
