Police: Armed robbery at Dutch art fair, 4 suspects hunted

Placeholder while article actions load

The robbery happened at the prestigious TEFAF fair in a convention center, where displays of costly art and jewelry draw buyers and collectors from around the world. The fair is slated to run June 25-30.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Police said Tuesday they are investigating an armed robbery at an international art fair in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht and are hunting for four suspects.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

A tweet from a person at the fair showed glass cases on a jeweler’s stand that had been smashed. A video apparently from the scene and also posted on social media showed a man wearing a blazer and baseball cap using what appears to be a sledgehammer as three other men, also dressed in blazers, stand guard around him before all four run off.