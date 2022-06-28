Police: Armed robbery at Dutch art fair, 4 suspects hunted

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Police said Tuesday they are investigating an armed robbery at an international art fair in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht and are hunting for four suspects.
A tweet from a person at the fair showed glass cases on a jeweler’s stand that had been smashed. A video apparently from the scene and also posted on social media showed a man wearing a blazer and baseball cap using what appears to be a sledgehammer as three other men, also dressed in blazers, stand guard around him before all four run off.
Local media reported that the fair has been evacuated.
No further information was immediately available.