Police: Death toll from Kenya bus crash rises to 3O

NAIROBI, Kenya — The death toll from a bus accident in central Kenya has risen to 30, police said Monday.
Bunei said early Monday that the death toll grew to 30 from 24 overnight, with others hospitalized with injuries.
The accident is the latest in a series of deadly crashes in Kenya — and across the wider East African region — where roads are often narrow and police blame speeding drivers for crashes.
At least 20 passengers were killed on July 8 in a crash along the highway from Nairobi to the coastal city of Mombasa.