Police find 18 migrants in North Macedonia, nab car driver

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Police in North Macedonia say a patrol discovered 18 migrants in the south of the country and arrested the driver after a brief chase.
The migrants were transferred to a shelter in the border town of Gevgelija, pending deportation to Greece.
Police say the Balkan route for migrants, from Greece through North Macedonia and Serbia to European Union countries, has become active again in the past few weeks after many Balkan countries lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions.
