Police: Gas leak blast kills family of six in SW Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan — A gas explosion in southwest Pakistan killed a family of six, including four children, police said Sunday.
The children were aged between 4 and 14. Nobody from the family survived.
Relatives of the victims transferred the bodies to Quetta Civil Hospital, said Dr. Waseem Baig, a spokesman for the hospital.
Temperatures in Quetta, Balochistan province, can drop to as low as minus 7 degrees Celsius (19 Fahrenheit) at night, with most households relying on gas cylinders for warmth because they lack access to a main supply.