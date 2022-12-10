Police: Hostage situation ended in German city of Dresden

BERLIN — German police say they have ended a hostage situation in the eastern city of Dresden, following reports of shots fired Saturday morning.
Radio Dresden reported that a gunman earlier tried to enter a building where the broadcaster is based, near the city’s main train station. The man reportedly fired several shots before fleeing, according to Radio Dresden.
Dresden police separately confirmed that a 62-year-old woman was found dead in another part of the city Saturday. Her 40-year-old son was named as a suspect. Police declined to confirm whether there was a connection between the killing and the hostage-taking.