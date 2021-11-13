Police said the rebels opened fire with automatic weapons, killing all six people on the spot.
Security reinforcements have been rushed to the area and launched a search for the rebels.
Police said it was likely the ambush was carried out by the People’s Liberation Army, a Manipur-based rebel group that has been fighting against Indian rule in the state. So far no rebel group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Manipur is plagued by a decades-old insurgency that seeks a separate homeland for its ethnic and tribal population.
Nearly 20 rebel groups are active in the remote state, which is expected to go to polls early next year.