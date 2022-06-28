Police rule out foul play after boy lost in sewer for 8 days

BERLIN — Police say there are no signs of foul play in the case of an eight-year-old boy who was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing in northern Germany.
In a statement Tuesday, Oldenburg police said that their investigation concluded the boy likely climbed into a drainage pipe near his home and then got lost inside the narrow tunnels. Witnesses who claimed to have seen the boy outside the tunnels or in the company of an adult were deemed to have been mistaken.
The boy, who remains in hospital, has not yet been questioned by officers, police said.