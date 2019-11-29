By Associated Press November 29, 2019 at 3:20 PM ESTLONDON — Police say two people have died after a stabbing near London Bridge in which the attacker was shot dead by officers.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy