Police also recovered six guns, silencers, ammunition as well as luxury items and money counting machines during the raid last Thursday, Amsterdam police said in a statement.
Two men, ages 54 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in large-scale drug trafficking. They appeared Monday before an investigating judge and were ordered held for a further 14 days while investigations continue.
The Netherlands, with its major international port of Rotterdam, is a key gateway into Europe for drugs shipped mostly from South America. Thursday’s raid was close to the country’s main international aviation hub, Schiphol Airport.