The Vatican Embassy in Poland said that on Wednesday Francis accepted Tyrawa’s resignation from the diocese of Bydgoszcz, in central Poland, and placed Bishop Wieslaw Smigiel from the neighboring Torun diocese temporarily in charge.
The Vatican communique said the investigation was launched in response to signs of negligence in addressing sex abuse of minors. It didn’t say what the findings were concerning these allegations.
It said Tyrawa handed in his resignation after the probe was concluded and also due to some other difficulties in the running of the diocese.
Tyrawa was mentioned among other cases described in TV documentaries in Poland about alleged sex abuse by priests and cover-up by their superiors. The allegations came as a shock in the predominantly Roman Catholic country.