Polish bus comes off German highway and overturns; 35 hurt

BERLIN — A bus traveling from Poland to Belgium came off a highway in eastern Germany on Friday and overturned, injuring 35 people, six of them seriously, officials said.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the bus came off the highway, skidded and ended up on its roof next to a roadside ditch.
The bus was owned by Polish tour operator Sindbad. The company’s deputy CEO, Bogdan Kurys, said the vehicle was on a regular trip between Warsaw and Belgium, with two drivers on board, according to Polish state news agency PAP.