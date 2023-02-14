Polish mother of 7 successfully gives birth to quintuplets

WARSAW, Poland — A Polish mother of seven has successfully given birth to premature quintuplets, hospital officials in southern Poland said Tuesday.
The quintuplets’ mother, Dominika Clarke, 37, told a news conference in Krakow Tuesday that she was feeling “much better than I had expected.”
“If you have a system, a calm approach and a positive attitude, then it is possible to have a really cool life with such a large bunch of children,” Clarke said.
Clarke and her British husband’s other children are aged between 10 months and 12 years, and include two pairs of twins.