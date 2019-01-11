VATICAN CITY — A Gallup poll has found that fewer than a third of U.S. Catholics rate the honesty and ethical standards of clergy as “very high” or “high,” the latest evidence of the hierarchy’s diminished credibility as a result of the clergy sex abuse scandal.

The record-low 31 percent honesty rating marked an 18-percentage-point drop from 2017, a precipitous fall after years of steady decline.

Catholics aren’t alone in the crisis, however. The Gallup survey released Friday also found that while the Protestants’ 48 percent positive rating for clergy is higher than Catholics’, 2018 marked the first time that fewer than half of surveyed Protestants had high marks for clerical honesty.

The poll of 1,025 adults was conducted Dec. 3-12 and had a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.