Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at the prime minister’s office in Putrajaya, near Kuala Lumpur, on Friday. (Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday expressed concern Russia may be violating sanctions against North Korea, as he urged all governments to keep up the economic pressure on Pyongyang until it has completely abandoned its nuclear weapons program.

In a news conference in Singapore, where he is attending a conference of Southeast Asia nations, Pompeo noted reports that Russia was entering into joint ventures with companies in North Korea and granted new work permits to North Korean guest workers. He said the United States believes the reports, first published in the Wall Street Journal, are accurate, and would violate a U.N. Security Council resolution restricting trade with North Korea.

“I want to remind every nation that has supported these resolutions that this is a serious issue and something that we will discuss with Moscow,” he said.

“We expect the Russians and all countries to abide by the U.N. Security Council resolutions and enforce sanctions on North Korea. Any violation that detracts from the world’s goal of finally, fully denuclearizing North Korea would be something that America would take very seriously.”

Maintaining pressure on North Korea through sanctions has been at the top of Pompeo’s agenda at the meeting of the Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) in Singapore, Pompeo’s first as secretary of state. Last year, the buzz of the meeting was whether Pompeo’s predecessor, Rex Tillerson, would even be in the same room with North Korea’s foreign minister.

This year, Pompeo has been at the forefront of talks with North Korea aimed at its eventual denuclearization. But Pompeo acknowledged he has not met with North Korea’s current foreign minister, Ri Yong Ho, who is also attending the Singapore convention. Time is running out, with Pompeo scheduled to leave Saturday afternoon for Indonesia.

But Pompeo described himself as optimistic that the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula remains an achievable goal, but one that will take time.

“From my meetings here, the world is united in seeing this achieved,” he said. “There has not been single country that hasn’t thanked the United States for its efforts in moving the world toward the possibility of achieving this. … I’m optimistic that we will get this done in the timeline, and the world will celebrate what the U.N. Security Council has demanded.”

Earlier Saturday, Pompeo suggested the timeline will be determined in large part by Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s mercurial leader.

“The ultimate timeline for denuclearization will be set by Chairman Kim, at least in part,” he said in an interview with Channel NewsAsia. “The decision is his. He made a commitment, and we’re very hopeful that over the coming weeks and months we can make substantial progress towards that and put the North Korean people on a trajectory towards a brighter future very quickly.”

Pompeo started the morning with a rosy tweet, saying he had had productive discussions on North Korea with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. China is responsible for the lion’s share of trade across North Korea’s border.

“Our cooperation,” he tweeted, “ … sends a strong signal to the region that, despite differences, #China & the US can work together to get important work done.”

Despite a looming trade war with China, there was a palpable sense of relief that the tensions of last year appeared to have eased considerably.

The Southeast Asian region is “quite happy to see how the events on the Korean peninsula are turning out, especially compared to last year, which was a really worrying time,” said Dino Patti Djalal, a former Indonesian ambassador to the United States who led a delegation to Pyongyang for informal talks. “There was a real threat of clashes and talk of pre-emptive strikes.”

Things are“exceptionally much better” now, he added, and the region “welcomes this development and thinks the momentum should be kept.”

Speaking to reporters aboard his plane en route to Singapore from Malaysia, Pompeo said he planned to raise the detention of the pastor, Andrew Brunson, and others jailed in Turkey when he met with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of a conference of 27 Asian nations.

Brunson and Serkan Golge, a Turkish American NASA scientist, as well as three locally hired employees of U.S. diplomatic missions in Turkey, were taken into custody in a crackdown after a failed military coup attempt in 2016. Last week, Washington imposed sanctions on Turkey’s interior and justice ministers over Brunson’s jailing.

Apart from urging continued support for being tough on Pyongyang, Pompeo’s three-day trip to Asia is part of a U.S. effort to boost trade ties with the region, despite withdrawing from the Transith plans to bolster its engagement in the region.

Pompeo pledged on Saturday to provide nearly $300 million in new security funding for Southeast Asia. He said it would be used to strengthen maritime security, develop humanitarian assistance, peacekeeping capabilities and counter “transnational threats.”

On Monday, Pompeo said it would invest $113 million in technology, energy and infrastructure initiatives in the region as part of what he characterized as “a down payment on a new era of U.S. economic commitment to the region.”