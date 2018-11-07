Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, and Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief, arrive for a lunch at the Park Hwa Guest House in Pyongyang, North Korea, on July 7. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s planned meeting with his North Korean counterpart in New York has been called off at the last minute, the State Department announced Wednesday, without giving any explanation or new date.

The meeting was scheduled to take place Thursday, but State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said it would now take place “at a later date.”

“We will reconvene when our schedules permit,” she added in a statement. “Ongoing conversations continue to take place. The United States remains focused on fulfilling the commitments agreed to by President Trump and Chairman Kim at the Singapore summit in June.”

South Korea’s national broadcaster KBS reported that the North Korean negotiating team, led by Kim Yong Chol, was supposed to get on a Wednesday flight from Beijing to New York.

But KBS said it was unclear if the team had even arrived in Beijing, and added that Kim had apparently canceled his New York flight early on Tuesday.

While it was too early to draw any conclusions about the postponement of the meeting, there have been signs of a growing rift between Washington and Pyongyang over the denuclearization process and the right time to lift sanctions.

[North Korea threatens to restart nuclear program unless U.S. lifts sanctions]

North Korea wants to see both sides take “simultaneous and phased” steps, with concessions from its side matched by similar steps from Washington, to reassure North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that he can safely scale back or dismantle his nuclear weapons program.

The United States takes a fundamentally different approach, demanding North Korea fully denuclearize before sanctions are lifted.

In the past few weeks, the two sides appear to have grown farther apart. North Korea has upped its demands: it had been asking the United States formally declare an end to the 1950-53 Korean War, but now it is arguing forcefully that it needs to see sanctions relief before it takes any further steps.

On Friday, a commentary published by the head of a North Korean Foreign Ministry think tank warned that Pyongyang might even restart its nuclear weapons program if sanctions are not lifted.

At the same time, South Korean government advisers and experts say Pyongyang is not prepared to hand over a list of its nuclear and missile facilities, believing such a document would effectively give the U.S. military a list of future targets.

If these disputes are behind the postponement of the meeting, it would not be the first time the negotiations have run into troubled waters.

In May, Trump announced that his planned summit with North Korean leader Kim had been canceled, citing a lack of progress over denuclearization.

But soon afterwards, thanks to mediation from South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Kim Yong Chol flew to the United States to meet Pompeo and personally deliver a letter to Trump that paved the way for the June summit.

In August, a planned trip by Pompeo to Pyongyang was also canceled when negotiations hit an impasse, with the secretary of state eventually making the trip last month.

South Korean presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan told reporters that Seoul had been notified by Washington in advance about the delay in the meeting. South Korea’s foreign ministry is expected to issue a statement of its own soon.

Min Joo Kim in Seoul contributed to this report.

