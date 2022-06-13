Pope bows out of annual procession due to knee pain

ROME — Pope Francis has canceled his participation in a yearly Mass and procession next weekend due to ongoing knee pain, the Vatican said Monday.
On Sunday, Francis apologized to the governments and faithful in Congo and South Sudan, saying he was upset that he had to postpone the visit and that the trip really meant a lot to him.
“I apologize to you,” he said, asking for prayers “so that with the help of God and medical treatment I can come to you as soon as possible.”
The Vatican hasn’t specified the exact nature of the problem or what treatments Francis is receiving, but he has said he has received some injections and friends say he is doing physical therapy daily.