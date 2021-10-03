“May God help to heal the wounds of crime that enslave the poorest,’’ Francis said. He also prayed that God help ”all those who work every day to render life in prisons more humane.”
The pontiff, who is from South America, prayed for the dead and the wounded and their families.
Last week, Ecuador’s president declared a state of emergency in the prison system following a battle among gang members that killed at least 118 people and injured 79 in what authorities said was the worst prison bloodbath ever in the country. Officials said at least five of the dead were found to have been beheaded.