Francis said in July he had to take action because Benedict’s 2007 decision to relax restrictions on celebrating the old Latin Mass had divided the church and been exploited by conservatives on ideological grounds. Francis authorized Saturday’s further restrictions, which in practical terms will make it exceedingly difficult for traditionalists to access the sacraments of Baptism, First Communion, Marriage using the old rite.
By Nicole Winfield | AP
Today at 6:07 a.m. EST
