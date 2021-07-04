The surgery marks a rare health issue for an 84-year-old pontiff, who has been remarkably durable and routinely holds events or meetings at least six days per week. Francis on Sunday morning held his usual Angelus blessing and had not mentioned the operation.
But a week earlier, he had notably stressed that he needed spiritual support.
“Pray in a special way: the pope needs your prayers,” Francis had said.
Francis had not been slowed in the days leading to the announcement. On Thursday he hosted a delegation from Lebanon, aiming to address the country’s crisis, and Friday he met with the prime minister of Iraq.
But he is also at an age when any surgery is noteworthy. He is just as old as Pope John Paul II at the time of his death. And he’s one year shy of Benedict’s age when the former pontiff stepped down, citing failing strength of “body and mind.”
Francis has not undergone any other known surgeries as pontiff, but he has breathing problems stemming from an illness as a 21-year-old in Argentina. Francis’s illness was misdiagnosed as the flu, and he was eventually hospitalized, with fluid in one lung, “hanging between life and death,” the pope said in a book by papal biographer Austen Ivereigh. He eventually had part of one lung removed.
Francis more recently has dealt with several flare-ups of sciatica, which causes leg and back pain and have forced him to cancel a few events this year.
It is unknown for how long the pope might be hospitalized, but Francis had said Sunday — before the surgery — that he would be traveling to Hungary and Slovakia in mid-September. Several days earlier, the Vatican had said that Francis’s regular Wednesday audiences with the public would be suspended for the rest of July; that announcement cited the “usual summer break.”
Francesco William Guglielmi, head of the gastroenterology unit at a hospital in Barletta, in southern Italy, said the procedure — as described by the Vatican — was fairly standard, and in some cases can even be treated laparoscopically.
“It’s a tranquil surgery,” said Guglielmi, who was speaking generally and did not have specific information about the pope’s case.
He said the condition amounts to an inflammation of the colon that can lead to scar tissue and a narrowing of the intestine’s internal walls.
“If he is undergoing surgery now, it means he has been suffering this for a while,” Guglielmi said. “If it has been planned, it means you decided to proceed to get rid of this restricted section.
