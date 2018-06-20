Pope Francis stepped into a growing controversy over President Trump’s immigration policies, criticizing the separation of migrant families at the U.S.-Mexican border and saying that “populism” and “creating psychosis” are not the way to resolve migration problems, according to an interview published Wednesday.

Speaking to Reuters news agency, the pope said, “It’s not easy, but populism is not the solution.”

He strongly backed U.S. Catholic bishops, who have described as “immoral” the Trump administration’s policy of discouraging illegal immigration by separating children from their parents at the border.

U.S. authorities have sought to implement Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal immigration by criminally prosecuting all migrants caught crossing the border without authorization. That has meant jailing adults and sending their children to government shelters. So far, about 2,000 children have been separated from their parents, prompting an outcry at home and abroad.

In the interview Sunday night, the pope also took aim at Italy’s new populist government, which has been cracking down on asylum seekers attempting dangerous crossings by boat from Africa.

“I believe that you cannot reject people who arrive,” Francis said, according to Reuters. “You have to receive them, help them, look after them, accompany them and then see where to put them, but throughout all of Europe.”

He added: “Some governments are working on it, and people have to be settled in the best possible way, but creating psychosis is not the cure. Populism does not resolve things. What resolves things is acceptance, study, prudence.”

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops denounced the Trump administration’s “immoral” separation of families and called the crackdown on migrants a “right-to-life” issue. One bishop attending the biannual meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., reportedly suggested “canonical penalties” for Catholics involved in implementing the Trump policies.

In a statement, the conference condemned the “continued use of family separation at the U.S./Mexico border as an implementation of the Administration’s zero tolerance policy.” It added: “Our government has the discretion in our laws to ensure that young children are not separated from their parents and exposed to irreparable harm and trauma. Families are the foundational element of our society and they must be able to stay together.”

In his interview with Reuters, the pope said, “I am on the side of the bishops’ conference.”

He also warned that aging societies in Europe face “a great demographic winter” without more immigrants. He predicted that Europe “will become empty” if immigration is cut off.

