Alarmed by sexual abuse scandals in a number of countries, Pope Francis is summoning senior bishops for a first-of-its-kind meeting early next year to discuss the prevention of abuse by Roman Catholic clerics and the protection of children, the Vatican announced Wednesday.

The meeting of the heads of national bishops’ conferences from around the world is scheduled for Feb. 21-24 at the Vatican, a spokeswoman said.

The extraordinary conclave marks the most concrete step Francis has yet taken in response to a series of abuse cases that have roiled the church and sparked criticism of the pope’s response. Though the church has been dealing with clerical abuse for decades, the latest cases have increasingly revealed failures among higher-ups in reporting potential crimes and in punishing alleged abusers.

The meeting was announced a day before the pope is to meet with leaders of the U.S. Catholic Church to discuss some of the latest scandals, including a grand jury report from Pennsylvania that found that more than 300 priests had sexually abused minors in the state over seven decades.

In addition, the Vatican has been rocked by an archbishop’s accusations that the pope knew for years about alleged sexual misconduct by a top American cardinal but took no action.

Abuse scandals have also shaken the Catholic Church in Chile, Australia and Ireland, among other countries.

The planned Vatican meeting is believed to be unprecedented, indicating that the church recognizes that clergy sex abuse is a global problem — potentially even in non-Western countries where the church maintains strong social power and cases have not come to light in great number.

The Vatican announced the event after Francis met with his Council of Cardinals, his de facto cabinet. The meeting in February will bring together the heads of all national bishops’ conferences.

“[Francis’s] credibility is under threat,” said Marco Politi, a veteran Vatican watcher. “And thus he needs a strong action.”

William Branigin in Washington contributed to this report.

