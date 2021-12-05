The island’s camp is about five minutes away from the island’s largest city, wind-whipped and hard on the sea. It was constructed in a hurry, after a fire last year ravaged the previous iteration — a sprawl of tents, at one point holding as many as 19,500 people, that was often described as the most hellish place in Europe. This replacement, by comparison, has no overcrowding. It houses some 3,800 people. But the conditions are uneven: some migrants live in tents, others in shipping containers. Some migrants have heat, others do not. Residents said they noticed camp officials furiously removing a month’s worth of garbage before the pope’s visit.