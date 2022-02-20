The national professional association of doctors and dentists counts 370 physicians who have died of COVID-19 in Italy.
“We must recall the many doctors, nurses, volunteers, who are close to the sick, treat them, make them feel better, help them,” Francis said in his weekly appearance from a window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking the square.
No one saves themselves, Francis said. “In illness we need someone who saves us, who helps us.”
He hailed “the heroic health care personnel, who made plain this heroism in COVID times, but the heroism remains every day.”
“For our doctors, nurses, volunteers, applause and a great thank you,” Francis said. He then started clapping and hundreds of people in the square below did, too.
___
Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic