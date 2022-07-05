Pope prays for victims in US July 4 parade shooting

ROME — Pope Francis called Tuesday for a rejection of violence and respect for life as he mourned the dead from the “senseless shooting” during an Independence Day parade in Chicago.
Quoting the Bible, he called for for everyone to “reject violence in all its forms and respect life in all its stages.”
The telegram to Cardinal Blase Cupich was signed by Francis’ secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
A shooter firing from a rooftop in Chicago’s Highland Park neighborhood sprayed the parade crowd with bullets, killing six people and injuring 30. Police detained a suspect but have not cited a motive.