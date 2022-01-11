Javier Martinez-Brocal, director of the Rome Reports news agency, said he was in the neighborhood of Rome’s Pantheon when he noticed a white Fiat 500 with Vatican license plates and some police cars parked in front of the Stereosound shop.
Francis had slipped inside and stayed for about 12 minutes, chatting with the owners, Martinez-Brocal reported.
They then recounted what had transpired: It turns out the former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was a customer during his visits to Rome, and had promised them he’d come visit when he met with them at the Vatican.
Francis, an Argentine whose love of tango and milonga is well known, didn’t buy anything. But the shop owners gave him a CD of classical music, Martinez-Brocal wrote.