A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines’ northern island on Monday, killing five people after buildings collapsed on them north of the capital Manila.

Residents of Manila described it as the strongest quake in years, and Clark International Airport about 50 miles northwest of Manila had to be closed after part of its ceiling caved in. Local media also said a number of churches were damaged.

In Manila, people evacuated offices and residences as buildings swayed. Traffic clogged the streets after the train network was shut down to assess any damage.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the quake had a depth of 7.5 miles. Its center was located in Zambales province northwest of Manila, the institute said.

“The earthquake of magnitude 6.1 is considered a strong earthquake, but it is not a major earthquake,” said the agency’s director, Renato Solidum. He said he suspects that the damage in neighboring Pampanga province, the site of Clark airport, was due to soft foundations under buildings.

The Philippines is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a belt of active volcanoes and fault lines.

When it comes to earthquakes, Manila has long been dreading what locals have dubbed “The Big One,” because a 60-mile major fault line running through the capital is ripe for movement. The West Valley Fault last moved in 1658, and experts warn it could kill 50,000 if residents are caught unprepared.

