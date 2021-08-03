It appeared the target was the guesthouse of Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi. His Jamiat-e-Islami party issued a statement saying the minister was not in the guesthouse and his family had been safely evacuated.
No one took immediate responsibility but it came as Taliban insurgents have been pressing ahead with an offensive that is putting pressure on the provincial capitals in the south and west of the country.
The Islamic Sate group has claimed some recent attacks in Kabul but most have gone unclaimed, with the government blaming the Taliban and the Taliban blaming the government.