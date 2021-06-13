The queen’s meeting with Biden — the 13th serving U.S. president she has met during her long reign — was carefully choreographed.
The monarch greeted the Bidens in the castle’s quadrangle. Assembled soldiers gave a royal salute, which was followed by the American national anthem.
There was then an inspection of the Honour Guard, though the queen didn’t walk with President Biden, as she did in 2019 with former president Donald Trump, who was accused of breaking protocol by walking in front of her.
Instead, the queen, 95, stayed with Jill Biden on the dais, which shielded them from the sun.
This is the queen’s first prominent weekend since the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip, and she was seen managing her duties as she always has.
During a charity event in Cornwall, she helped to cut a cake — with a sword. Told that she could use a knife instead, she quickly shot down the idea. “I know there is” a knife, she said, as she proceeded with the sword.
She was the star attraction at a Friday reception for G-7 leaders, held at the Eden Project, a tourist attraction featuring domed biomes.
The queen seemed to help put leaders at ease during the “family photo” when she mused: “Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying this?”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was seated next to her, responded to her cheeky question: “We have been enjoying ourselves, in spite of appearances.”