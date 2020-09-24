“As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity,” Harry said.

Meghan, who was sitting next to her husband in the video, said that this election was the most important in years.

“Every four years, we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime,” Meghan said. “But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard.”

Some commentators said their short video was effectively a public service announcement; others claimed they stepped too far out of their lane.

When asked about the intervention Wednesday evening, Trump told reporters that he was “not a fan” of Meghan’s. He added that he wished Harry “a lot of luck, because he's going to need it.”

It’s highly unusual for members of the British royal family — even ones living on the West Coast of the United States — to weigh in on politics.

“It’s not something you’d expect a member of British royal family to do. The convention is they don’t interfere with politics,” said Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine. “They may no longer be working members of the royal family, but they are still senior members of the royal family,” he said. He added that while it’s more “understandable” that Meghan, who remains a U.S. citizen, might weigh in, “it’s shakier ground for her husband.”

Harry said hecannot vote in the U.S. elections — he is not a U.S. citizen. He also revealed that, like other members of the royal family, he did not vote in the United Kingdom.

Some critics have called for Queen Elizabeth II to strip the couple of their “royal highness” titles.

Piers Morgan, a British broadcaster and media personality, tweeted: “If they drop the titles, they can say what they like. But the titles bring in their $$$$$$....”

While the royals did not tell American voters which way to vote, some observers thought the signals were clear, especially given that before she was a royal, Meghan once called Trump “misogynistic” and “divisive.”

Writing in the Daily Mail, royal biographer Robert Hardman said: “Prince Harry clumsily urging Americans to use their vote while his wife makes it abundantly clear which way they should cast it. If this is ‘upholding the values of Her Majesty,’ we should not be too surprised if, come next spring, Her Majesty decides she does not wish to have them upheld any more.”

When Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties in March, they said they would “continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.”

Their new arrangement with Buckingham Palace will be reviewed after a year.

The queen, who is head of state in the United Kingdom, is politically neutral and does not vote. There are no rules for other members of the royal family, but they are expected to remain neutral as well.

Buckingham Palace on Thursday distanced itself from the comments by the duke and duchess.

“We would not comment,” said a palace spokeswoman. “The duke is not a working member of the royal family, and any comments he makes are made in a personal capacity.”

On rare occasions, royals have been accused of political meddling.

Queen Elizabeth II was accused of making remarks helpful to the anti-independence campaign ahead of a 2014 referendum on Scottish independence. She told a well-wisher outside a church that she hoped “people will think very carefully about the future.”

Trump prompted grumbling on this side of the Atlantic when he commented on the last British election, just days before Britons went to the polls. Speaking to reporters in London, he said he would be able to work with any British prime minister but added that Boris Johnson was “very capable, and I think he’ll do a good job.”