In a post on their Instagram account, the couple said they made the decision to distance themselves from palace life, “after many months of reflection and internal discussions.”

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they said.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronages,” Harry and Meghan said in a statement.

The couple not say where, exactly, they would spend that time. Markle is from Los Angeles but more recently lived and worked in Toronto, where the legal drama “Suits” is filmed.

On Tuesday, the couple visited Canada House in central London, where they thanked the Canadian High Commissioner for the hospitality they received during a recent stay in Canada.

