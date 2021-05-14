“One, when I was a kid in the back of the car with my mom being chased by paparazzi, two was in Afghanistan in an Apache helicopter and then the third one was with my wife. And those were the moments in my life where, yeah, feeling helpless hurts. It really hurts, and that’s when you think to yourself, ‘S---, like, I got the privilege. I got the platform. I got the influence, and even I can’t fix this. I can’t change this.’”