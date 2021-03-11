By Associated PressMarch 11, 2021 at 11:44 a.m. UTCLONDON — Prince William denies allegations of royal bigotry, saying “we’re very much not a racist family.”Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy