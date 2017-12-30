Iranians hold portraits of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and chant slogans as they take part in a pro-government rally Saturday in Tehran. (Hamed Malekpo/European Pressphoto Agency)

Thousands of supporters of Iran’s ruling clerics rallied around the country Saturday, state media reported, after days of rare anti-government protests also spread to major cities this week.

The demonstrations Saturday were preplanned and had been scheduled to mark the end of the 2009 uprising, a pro-reform movement crushed by government hard-liners. But they took on new significance as fresh unrest was reported across Iranian cities Thursday and Friday.

Demonstrators in those protests set out to voice objection to rising prices but were soon chanting against Iran’s government, an unusual show of public dissent. Footage uploaded to social media showed protesters defying security forces everywhere from Mashhad, Iran’s second-largest city, to Kermanshah in the west and Qom in the north.

Official media for the most part ignored the widespread protests, which targeted President Hassan Rouhani and even Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader, who has the final say on all foreign and domestic policy matters.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters, Iranian human rights groups reported. At least 50 people were arrested, authorities said.

Iranian state TV aired footage on Dec. 30 of protesters peacefully marching without identifying the location. The newscaster called the protest "illegal." (AP)

On Saturday, images emerged of anti-government demonstrators at Tehran University, and in Kermanshah, where hundreds of people were killed in a devastating earthquake last month.

The videos could not be verified, and it was unclear if demonstrations had sustained their momentum elsewhere. Iran’s interior minister Saturday warned citizens against joining “illegal gatherings,” according to the semiofficial ISNA news agency.

The government has shown little restraint in brutally quelling dissent, and many analysts speculated that the protests would fizzle. But they also warned that harsh measures from security forces could spark further anger, leading to more demonstrations.

President Trump in a Twitter post on Friday night expressed support for the anti-government protests: “Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime’s corruption & its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism abroad. Iranian govt should respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching!”

Iranians have struggled under an ailing economy they hoped would soar after the country reached a nuclear deal with world powers and major international sanctions were lifted.

Iran’s economy has indeed grown since the deal was struck in 2015, in large part thanks to the country’s renewed oil exports. But its non-oil economy has failed to keep up, hindering broader job creation, economists say.

The administration of Rouhani, a moderate politician reelected in May, has curbed runaway inflation. But the rate remains as high as 9 percent, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Rising prices of basic foodstuffs, coupled with a proposed cut to monthly cash subsidies to poorer citizens, are believed to have stirred the past week’s unrest.

Some saw the protests as indicators of more political change.

“It proves that there is widespread discontent in Iran, that it can be triggered at any time,” said Behnam Ben Taleblu, an Iran expert at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies in Washington.

“These protests also show that . . . Iranians see the regime and its mismanagement as an impediment to their daily lives,” he said.

Others warned about the viability of demonstrations without a cohesive strategy.

“Socio-economic discontent [should not] be equated with effective political resistance,” Mohammad al-Shabani, editor of Iran coverage at Al-Monitor, an online news portal, wrote of the protests.

