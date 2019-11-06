Wednesday’s statement said an ongoing review by the U.N. internal oversight office turned up “a number of areas that required strengthening” at UNRWA, which provides support to 5.5 million Palestinian refugees.
A confidential report by the U.N. ethics office obtained by The Associated Press in July claimed UNRWA managers including Krahenbuhl had “engaged in sexual misconduct, nepotism, retaliation, discrimination and other abuses of authority.”
