Prominent Greek actor-director found guilty of 2 rapes

Lignadis was acquitted for insufficient evidence in a third case, while the fourth accuser never appeared in court to testify, despite a court decision ordering him to. He had provided a false address.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Dimitris Lignadis, 57, was found guilty by an Athens court Wednesday in two out of four cases of rape.

ATHENS, Greece — A prominent Greek stage actor and director has been found guilty of raping two men when they were minors.

The two rapes Lignadis was convicted of occurred in 2010 and 2015. His lawyer is now calling for the court to consider mitigating circumstances in sentencing Lignadis. The prosecutor will follow. It wasn’t yet clear when the sentencing would take place.