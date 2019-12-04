Nakamura, 73, was a highly respected aid worker known through the whole of eastern Afghanistan for successfully carrying out many development and agriculture projects, said Ahmad Ali Hazrat, head of Nangahar provincial council.

“All the people in Nangahar knew him. They respected him like a local elder,” he said. “People are sad. He had served a lot.”

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lauded the slain physician saying he had made an “enormous contribution” to Afghanistan.

“He risked his life to make various contributions. For that he was thanked by the people. I am shocked. I pray for his peace.”

The director of Peace Japan Medical services, Mitsuji Fukumoto told journalists that it was just unbelievable and the project he was working on could not have been done by anybody but Nakamura.

“He was no ordinary doctor. He not only treated patients, he dug wells, and even drew a blueprint of water ways, and drove heavy machines at the sites. He was really a rare doctor,” he said.

The gunmen fled the scene, officials said, and no group has claimed the attack. An investigation has been launched, said Attaullah Khogyani, Nangahar governor spokesman.

His death drew widespread condemnation from Afghans as well as Western diplomats.

“The Afghan government strongly condemns the heinous and cowardice attack on Afghan’s greatest friend, Dr. Nakamura who has dedicated all his life to change the lives of Afghans, working on water management, dams and improving traditional agriculture in Afghanistan,” said Sediq Seddiqi, President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman in a tweet.

The U.S. embassy in Kabul also condemned the “unjustifiable” attack.

“Aid workers are not targets! Those responsible must be brought to justice,” the embassy said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Both Taliban and Islamic State militants are active in the eastern province of Nangahar. Afghan government said it defeated ISIS here two weeks ago after hundreds of the terrorist group’s fighters surrendered. The Taliban still control large areas, however.

The incident happened a week after a grenade attack on a U.N. marked vehicle in Kabul. One employee of the organization was killed and five others including two other employees were wounded in that attack.

There was an outpouring of support in Japan for Nakamura on social media where he was a well known and respected figure. in 2003 he won the Philippines’ Ramon Magsaysay Award, sometimes known as Asia’s Nobel Peace Prize. The citation recognized “his passionate commitment to ease the pain of war, disease, and calamity among refugees and the mountain poor of the Afghanistan-Pakistan borderlands.”

Nakamura first came to Afghanistan to climb its mountains and then in 1984 volunteered at a hospital in Peshawar in Pakistan near the border where he headed the leprosy unit. He later organized health centers as Afghan refugees flooded into Pakistan during the Soviet occupation.

Afterwards, in the 1990s, he founded and ran health clinics in remote parts of Nangahar province. More recently his focus shifted to building water systems to combat the widespread drought.

“We choose not to go to places where everyone is willing to go, but rather to places where help is desperately needed and no one else is willing to go,” reads a quote from Nakamura on his organization’s website.

Denyer reported from Tokyo. Paul Schemm in Dubai contributed to this report.

