The flight diverted to Germany on Tuesday and he was treated in a Nuremburg hospital. He died briefly before a planned departure Saturday, his son said. Sharif’s second wife was with him during the journey, and he left behind two sons.
Born on April 19, 1955 in Karachi, Sharif began his career as comedian on stage, but also performed in films and television dramas in the Urdu language.
Pakistan’s show business industry and politicians took to social media to express condolences ahead of the funeral in Pakistan.