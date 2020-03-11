Australia’s High Court on Wednesday heard the appeal of the most senior Catholic ever convicted of child sex abuse.
Prosecutor Kerri Judd on Thursday opened her arguments on why the 78-year-old cleric’s appeal should be dismissed.
Prosecutors have submitted that a Victoria state Court of Appeal had been correct in rejecting Pell’s appeal against his convictions in a 2-1 majority decision in August last year.
The prosecution case relied on the evidence of a former choirboy, now aged in his 30s with a young family.
The state appeals court had found that his evidence was not a “catalogue of impossibilities,” as Pell’s lawyers had argued, but a catalogue of uncertainties and possibilities.
The hearing is expected to end late on Thursday. The judges are expected to announce their verdicts at a later date.
