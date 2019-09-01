

Passengers walk to airport as pro-democracy protestors blocked a road outside the airport in Hong Kong, Sunday, Sept.1, 2019. (Kin Cheung/AP)

Hong Kong protesters on Sunday shifted their focus back to the city’s airport, prompting clashes with police, transportation snarls and confusion at one of the world’s busiest international transit hubs.

Their action, a “stress test” designed at getting the government to respond to protester demands after months of sustained demonstrations, forced airlines to delay and cancel flights, and left passengers without good options of getting to and from the airport.

Some got off at nearby bus terminals and walked, while others were greeted by the sight of dozens of police upon their exit from the baggage claim area.

Organizers said they hoped to hold a similar “stress test” every weekend if the government does not give in to their demands.

“The airport is vital to the economy of Hong Kong,” said one of the organizers of Sunday’s action, speaking to reporters over the Telegram secure messaging app. “The most impactful way to express our five demands is to go to the airport.”

By the afternoon, an express train connecting Hong Kong to the airport was suspended — first because of a decision from authorities, and later because protesters had flung objects on the track. Protesters began marching to a residential subway stop close to the airport, blocking a major access road. By 5:30 p.m. local time, police had begun pinning them down along the road and arresting them.

The new rallies came after intense clashes between protesters and police in Hong Kong on Saturday; a day which ended with fear and violence at subway stops after riot police stormed trains with civilians and commuters still going about their evenings, making arrests and swinging their batons.



Protesters set fire to barricades at Tung Chung near airport in Hong Kong, Sunday, Sept.1, 2019. (Vincent Yu/AP)

Police used a range of tools — water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets and brute force — to disperse and subdue protesters, who set barricades on fire and created huge plumes of smoke and flame across central Hong Kong.

After 13 consecutive weekends of protest, the rupture between Hong Kong police and civilians appears to be solidifying, with no end in sight to the crisis. The government refuses to make concessions, and protesters are undeterred by mass arrests and police use of force.

[With Hong Kong in turmoil, questions grow over leader’s refusal to offer concessions to protesters]

Hong Kong’s airport, a major Asian aviation hub ranked among the world’s most efficient, has been the focus of previous demonstrations. Protests sparked by a plans to allow extraditions to mainland China have had widespread support across the semiautonomous Chinese territory, which since its return to mainland control in 1997 has fought to protect its democratic freedoms and cultural uniqueness.

Earlier this summer, aviation workers themselves protested, wagering they could convince the government to fully withdraw the extradition plans, open an investigation into the crisis and police use of force, and meet other demands.

A demonstration at the airport last month, however, turned ugly as protesters took two Chinese men, one a reporter for the Global Times, a Communist Party newspaper, hostage and blocked passengers from getting on their flights.

A court injunction has banned further gatherings at the airport, so protesters Sunday focused their action on a bus stop outside the terminal and on roads around the airport. Terminals were heavily fortified by police, who were only letting in travelers with boarding passes.

As Hong Kong police marched through the airport on Sunday afternoon, they were met with boos and jeers from the crowd. Relations between the force and most city residents appear to be at an all-time low, as officers are perceived to be doing Beijing’s bidding in suppressing the city’s freedoms.

China has threatened military action and held less-than-subtle crowd control and riot drills across the border, but it is the Hong Kong police that have overwhelmingly been the vehicle in suppressing the protests.

Saturday night’s attacks on protesters, many of which were caught on video, alarmed residents, as the police have been dramatically increasing their use of force.

Over half a dozen people described scenes that they said shocked and terrified them on Saturday night, all speaking on the condition of anonymity fearing reprisals for sharing their accounts.

As protests were winding down in central Hong Kong, some moved around the city to stage smaller demonstrations elsewhere, while others headed home. At a point in the night, officers from an elite tactical unit stormed multiple subway stations in Kowloon, across the harbor from Hong Kong island, and arrested dozens.

A main focal point of the violence was the Prince Edward subway station, which connects passengers to a dense residential neighborhood and tourist sites including a huge flower market. A 30-year old woman who was returning home from her office through the station said in an interview that trains were running slower than usual, so she called her father to have him pick her up from the station. When she began to leave, she saw police storm into the station and she rushed to alert others that they should flee.

“More and more police kept coming in,” she said through tears “They rushed the protesters and started to beat them up.”



Pro-democracy protestors gather outside the airport in Hong Kong, Sunday, Sept.1, 2019. (Kin Cheung/AP)

Another commuter angrily yelled at an officer, who turned to confront her.

“I was worried that he was going to grab her,” she said, starting to cry. “I just held the lady and patted her on the shoulder to show them [the police] that she was not alone and they couldn’t grab her.”

Another 25-year-old woman, who was waiting at Prince Edward station after seeing a film, said police swarmed in and began tackling people. The woman was shoved into a train car but she quickly jumped out again.

“Once the police came, the whole thing became a mess,” she said. “The cops were beating citizens without differentiating them from protesters. If I didn’t leave the train immediately, I would have been beaten by the police as well.”

Police in a news conference said they were responding to protesters who were participating in an illegal assembly and destroying property in the subway stations. A police spokeswoman said that officers used their “professional experience” to distinguish between protesters and ordinary commuters, but later acknowledged that it would have been difficult to tell them apart.

Read more:

Will China crush Hong Kong protests? For Beijing, there are no good options

China’s garrison in Hong Kong closely watches as protests churn on

Turbulence at Cathay Pacific: China’s threats loom over one of Asia’s leading airlines

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news