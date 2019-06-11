

Pro-democracy lawmaker Roy Kwong chants slogans as protesters amass outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong on Wednesday. (Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images)

Tens of thousands of demonstrators stormed key city roads at rush hour Wednesday morning after days of heightened tensions over the government’s plan to push forward a bill that would allow extraditions to China, occupying Hong Kong’s main arteries for the second time in five years in defiance of Beijing’s tightening control.

The protesters, many young people dressed in black, started surrounding the building that houses Hong Kong’s main government offices, the Legislative Council, late Tuesday night. Some pitched tents in a nearby park and on sidewalks, spending the night despite sporadic rain showers. The government has refused to scrap the extradition bill even after an enormous protest over the weekend, which organizers said brought over a million people to the streets. Lawmakers will hold a second reading of the bill Wednesday, and a final vote on the measure is expected by June 20.

By 9:30 a.m., when workers would typically be heading into towering office buildings that define the city’s skyline, thousands of demonstrators had streamed into major roads near the Legislative Council complex. The swelling group removed metal barricades set up by police to keep them from the government buildings, commandeering them to block key intersections and an expressway onramp. Other barricades were used as makeshift ladders to assist people climbing over large concrete road dividers.

One female demonstrator, who declined to give her name, said the government’s failure to accept protesters’ calls for the bill to be dropped meant that protesters need to escalate their actions.

“We reject the law,” she said. “We have a process that involved many people and the government did not listen to us. We need to do more than just standing here and shouting some slogans.”

At nearby pharmacies and convenience stores, demonstrators bought boxes of surgical masks to distribute so those pouring into the protest site could cover their faces. Some demonstrators had even come prepared with umbrellas, harking back to the 2014 Umbrella Movement protests in which young demonstrators had to shield themselves against police tear gas.

Hundreds of protesters carrying umbrellas surround the Legislative Council complex on Wednesday. (Kin Cheung/AP)

Nearby, dozens of police officers in riot gear stood watching the scene unfold. Police clashed with a small group of protesters early Monday morning around the Legislative Council offices before pursuing them on an hours-long chase through the city.

Hong Kong’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, issued a warning to protesters Tuesday to avoid taking any “radical actions.” Minor tweaks to the bill she has offered up have failed to placate its numerous critics and Lam has vowed to press ahead with the legislation despite calls for her to resign. Lam has said that Beijing played no role in creating the legislation.

“I hope schools, parents, organizations, businesses and unions consider things thoroughly before advocating any radical actions,” Lam told reporters Tuesday. “What good would it do to Hong Kong society . . . and our young people?”

Despite that warning, hundreds of small businesses closed Wednesday and labor unions called strikes in a defiant show of opposition. Conrad Wu was one of the first business owners to announce that he would be shutting down. The owner of Call4Van, a moving van hailing service with around 300 drivers, Wu said after the march Sunday, he was frustrated with the government’s insistence on pushing ahead with the bill.

“The response we received was ‘I don’t give a damn,’ ” he said.

Wu expressed the widely held fear that the passing of the bill would undermine the “one country, two systems” framework that has given Hong Kong a degree of political autonomy from Beijing since it was handed back to China in 1997.

“I truly believe we need to do whatever it takes to prevent this from happening,” he said.

