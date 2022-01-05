Some 97% of teachers are vaccinated, although only 40% have boosters. Meanwhile, more than 40% of children ages five to 11 are vaccinated.
Pierluisi said special education therapies are scheduled to start Jan. 18.
The island of 3.3 million people has reported more than 201,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 3,300 deaths. Nearly 85% of people have received their first dose and some 70% their second one, although officials have urged people to obtain their booster, noting that only less than 40% have done so.