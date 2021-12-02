U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow said officials have confiscated five luxury watches and more than $100,000 in cash as part of the case.
“The scheme...was not very complicated,” he said, adding that the former mayor met with the company owner in several places in Cataño to receive the watches and cash in a scheme that ran from 2017 to 2021.
Muldrow said a federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted the company owner on three counts including bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery and kickbacks. He faces up to 20 years in prison.