Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo gesture Tuesday as they walk free outside Insein prison after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar. (Ann Wang/Reuters)

Two Pulitzer-winning Reuters journalists held in Myanmar for over 500 days for their coverage of the crackdown on Rohingya Muslims were freed from jail Tuesday, their news agency reported, citing witnesses at the prison.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested in December 2017 and later charged with violation of the country’s colonial-era secrets act. They were accused of possessing secret documents, but were widely believed to have been set up and entrapped.

The pair have been bestowed with multiple honors and awards over their investigation into a massacre of Rohingya Muslims, the story they were working on at the time of their arrest. These include the Pulitzer Prize for international reporting, which they won in April.

Reuters on Tuesday posted a video and photos of the two journalists walking out of jail, taken at some distance. The pair were smiling and appeared healthy.

Their release comes after months of sustained international pressure, including from the U.S. government, the United Nations and many others. Myanmar’s civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, had so far appeared unwilling to free the journalists, saying publicly that they had broken the law and were not jailed for their work as reporters.

They were released as part of a mass presidential amnesty, which saw thousands freed to mark the traditional new year holiday last month. This was the third such amnesty held since the new year.

Reuters editor in chief Stephen J. Adler said in a statement that the news agency is “enormously pleased” that they have been released.

“Since their arrests 511 days ago, they have become symbols of the importance of press freedom around the world. We welcome their return,” he said.

