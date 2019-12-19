“It’s not fair. It doesn’t make sense and it runs counter to international law,” Putin complained, adding that any punishment should be directed against individuals, not the nation’s athletes. “If the vast majority of our athletes are clean, how can you slap a ban on them?”

He said Russia’s figures skaters were geniuses, and the measure seemed directed to prevent them from winning.

“It’s an attempt to get rid of competition,” he said. “Yes, you can do it. Will it help world sport? No.”

Putin’s annual news conference, as usual, covered a sprawling range of topics from airfare prices from the far east of the country to Moscow, garbage disposal, health care and climate change. He said he welcomed all questions, critical or not.

“I always welcome criticism. It always keeps us on our feet and provides food for thought. It makes us think twice about issues raised,” he said.

Answering a question on whether Russia’s economy still relied mainly on the legacy of the Soviet Union, Putin boasted that Russia had gone from being the biggest importer of wheat to the biggest exporter.

“Those who say we exclusively rely on the Soviet legacy or the wealth generated by the previous generation are wrong,” he said.

He said 75% of manufacturing capacity was built since 2000. The government had built three new airports, 45 new runways and 12 new railway stations as well as doubling the distance covered by federal highways and creating new industries.

Russian authorities were strongly criticized by human rights activists over the country’s tough crackdown on protests by government critics this past summer. A group mothers of jailed activists arrested during the protests, picketed outside the building where the news conference was held as journalists arrived. Members of the group calling themselves Mothers against Political Repressions who have been staging a hunger strike, held up signs with slogans including, “Russia kills political prisoners. Journalists, why are you silent?” and “Journalists, please ask Putin if he knows about us.”

The annual news conference has been a Putin tradition every year of his presidency, closely watched as a barometer for Russian foreign and economic policy.

However Putin does appear at other news conferences during the year — his last such appearance came last week in Paris after talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as French and German leaders, aimed at reviving a stalled peace deal in eastern Ukraine.

A record 1,895 Russian and international journalists attended Thursday’s news conference. Journalists did their best to attract Putin's attention. One from Bulgaria carried an icon. Another from Mordovia, a region east of Moscow, brought a gift of a local musical instrument and a journalist from a Moscow suburb, Pavlovsky Posad, known for producing brightly colored shawls, held up a bright pink one depicting the president.

This year’s news conference came amid souring U.S.-Russia relations, with President Trump likely to sign a bill soon containing sanctions designed to block an important Russian gas pipeline to Germany. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee advancing a separate bill this week containing tough new sanctions against Russia over its 2016 election interference, aggression against Ukraine and other actions.

Putin’s domestic approval rating remains high, around 68% in July according to the Levada Center polling organization, but it has been gradually declining. Russia’s flat economy — with growth at around 1.2% according to the World Bank — has fueled domestic discontent, along with unpopular moves last year to raise the retirement age and increase VAT.

Russia’s economy may be unimpressive but Putin has amplified Russia’s global influence this past year, honing in on areas where U.S. influence has waned. Russia moved swiftly to fill a vacuum left by the U.S. withdrawal in northern Syria. Putin fostered warm relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid the bitter U.S.-China trade war and reaching out to African leaders, hosting an October summit attended by 45 African heads of state in Sochi.

The format of Thursday’s event was less a news conference than an opportunity for journalists from far-flung regions, often wearing national costumes, to put forward requests or raise hot issues affecting their regions. A journalist from Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, told Russian television she was there to raise the matter of water supplies in the region.

The first question was about climate change, with Muscovites confused about the lack of snow in the city, highly unusual for mid-December. Putin said Russia took the problem of climate change seriously, citing record winter temperatures in Moscow, wildfires in Siberia and the threat of melting permafrost. But he said other nations were mainly to blame for pollution.

“Russia is not one of the biggest polluters according to the UN,” Putin said pointing to the U.S., China and the European Union as the main culprits. He said no one knew the reason for increasing temperatures.

“If the permafrost starts to melt down you can think for yourself what the consequences could be. We will continue to take action to make sure that we minimize the consequences from these changes.”

He also called for more dialogue with local communities about garbage landfills, a hot issue in Russia that has sparked protests in parts of the country.

