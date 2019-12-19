“It’s unlikely they will want to remove from power a representative of their party based on what are, in my opinion, completely fabricated reasons,” said Putin, who spoke for four hours and 20 minutes to a crowd of 1,895 journalists. “This is simply a continuation of the political infighting where one party that lost an election, the Democratic Party, is trying to achieve results using other methods and means.”

Relations between Moscow and Washington are at a historic low after the U.S. intelligence community determined that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election and raised alarms it could happen again in the 2020 presidential race. But Trump and Putin have a warm relationship with Trump even publicly siding with Putin’s denial of election interference over his own agencies’ conclusions.

Then on Thursday, Putin echoed Trump’s own talking points on impeachment.

“First they accuse Trump of a collusion with Russia, then it turns out there was no collusion so this cannot be used as a basis for impeachment,” Putin said. “Now they’ve come up with the idea he put pressure on Ukraine. I don’t know what it is all about. Your members of Congress should know better.”

