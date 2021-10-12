At a virtual meeting on Afghanistan by the Group of 20 most powerful economies in the world on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the international community should keep channels of dialogue open with the Taliban to “patiently and gradually steer” them toward establishing a more inclusive government. Erdogan said Turkey, which is a close ally of Qatar and which already hosts more than 3.6 million Syrians, cannot burden an influx of migrants from Afghanistan, warning that European nations would also be affected by a new wave of migrants.