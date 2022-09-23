Quake of magnitude 6.1 hits in Pacific off southern Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 struck in the Pacific off southern Chile on Friday, but there were no early reports of damage.
The National Emergency Office said in a tweet that authorities were checking for any “possible damage to people, alteration of basic services or infrastructure.”
The Chilean navy’s Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service ruled out the possibility of a tsunami.
Chile sits along the so-called “Ring of Fire” of the Pacific, and it has frequent earthquakes. In 2010, a quake of magnitude 8.8 set off a devastating tsunami that killed 526 people and collapsed more than 220,000 homes in the south-central part of the country.