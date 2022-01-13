“The wave of hospitalization is expected to peak in the coming days. We’re going in the right direction but we have to remain very careful,” Legault said.
Legault also announced that the province’s vaccine passport will be extended to big box retail stores, except for grocery stores and pharmacies.
Earlier Thursday, Quebec reported 45 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and a rise of 117 COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
Legault said this week that adult residents who refuse to get vaccinated against the coronavirus will be charged a financial penalty. Quebec’s health minister said appointments for the first dose increased this week.